Man charged after two teenagers injured in Harrogate crash
A man has been charged with driving offences after two teenagers were seriously injured in a crash near Ashville College in Harrogate.
The boys, who were both 15 at the time, suffered multiple broken bones in the collision on Yew Tree Lane in February.
North Yorkshire Police said a 46-year-old man had been charged with two counts of causing serious injury by careless driving.
He is due to appear at Harrogate Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
The force said a second man who was interviewed under cation in connection with the incident would face no further action.
