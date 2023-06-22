Wife's tribute to 'wonderful' Shipley dad killed in A61 crash
The wife of a taxi driver killed in a crash near Harrogate has paid tribute to her "caring and wonderful" husband.
Emergency services were called at 01:20 BST on 18 June after a BMW and a Peugeot taxi were in collision on the A61 Harrogate Road at Dunkeswick.
Police said the driver of the BMW, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital. The driver of the taxi, Masum Miah, 45 and from Shipley, died at the scene.
In a tribute issued via the police, his wife Ambia said she was "heartbroken".
She said: "With a heavy, broken heart I will have to say Allah Hafiz (goodbye) to you. I can't ever accept the hard reality of losing you in this tragic, sudden crash.
"I can't promise you I'll be okay, but I promise I will bring our kids up the way we planned together. You'll always be missed because of the way you were: humble, funny, loving, caring, and most of all a wonderful husband and father."
She added: "'For sure it is God who created us and to him we shall return.' You have gone, but will never be forgotten. May you rest in peace and our next meeting will be in Jannah. In Sha Allah."
North Yorkshire Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
