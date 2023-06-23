Harrogate boy missing for two days found safe and well
- Published
A 12-year-old boy from Harrogate who had been missing for two days has been found safe and well, police said.
North Yorkshire Police said the boy left his home in the town in the early hours of Wednesday on a mountain bike.
He was located on Friday evening following an urgent appeal, a spokesperson for the force said.
The force thanked the public for their assistance and for sharing the appeal. No information about the boy's whereabouts was released.
