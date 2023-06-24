East Ayton: Man, 18, dies in North Yorkshire crash
A teenager has died following a crash in North Yorkshire, police have said.
Emergency services were called to Forge Valley Wood on Seavegate in East Ayton, near Scarborough, at about 20:40 BST on Friday.
The driver of a Vauxhall Corsa crash, a male aged 18, died at the scene, officers said.
Anyone who witnessed the crash, including those with damcam footage, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police.
Officers said there had been a collision but no other details were provided. The BBC has approached the force for further details.
