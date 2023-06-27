Family's tribute to 'heart of gold' son killed in van crash
- Published
A grieving family have paid tribute to a man who was killed in a crash in North Yorkshire, saying he had a "heart of gold".
Ryan Lee, 28, died in the collision on Weeland Road between Eggborough and Knottingley on 17 June.
The incident happened shortly before 19:00 BST and involved two small white vans travelling in opposite directions.
Mr Lee, who was a passenger, died at the scene. His family said his death had left "a huge hole in our lives".
In a tribute issued via North Yorkshire Police, they said: "Ryan was a character, who lived life for today and to the full.
"Although this could cause worry for his family at times, Ryan brought a lot of fun and very many laughs. He had a heart of gold and would do anything for those he cared about."
'Devastating time'
They added: "The many cards, flowers, well wishes and GoFundMe donations show how much Ryan was thought of, and how many people have been affected by his death...
"They really have helped during this devastating time. Ryan will always be loved and never forgotten."
Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police.
