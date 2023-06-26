Boroughbridge crash: Teenager killed, six hurt in two-car collision
An 18-year-old has died after the car he was in was involved in a crash near Boroughbridge.
The teenager was a passenger in a Ford Focus which collided with a VW Touran on the B6265 near the Thorpe Underwood crossroads on Saturday.
Six other people were taken to hospital with injuries, police said.
The North Yorkshire force said it wanted to hear from anyone who saw the collision, which happened at about 14:15 BST.
A spokesperson asked anyone who had seen either vehicle prior to the crash or who had dashcam footage to get in touch.
