In pictures: Beningbrough Hall preserved via £2.3m revamp
- Published
A £2.3m refurbishment project has been "crucial" in preserving one of the most remarkable baroque houses in England, its owners have said.
The ground floor of Beningbrough Hall, near York, is to reopen on 1 July after nearly two years of closure.
National Trust, which runs the property, said it had been refitted with new lighting and wiring, with repairs to the ceiling and staircase.
The art gallery is due to reopen later for a new exhibition in September.
Originally built nearly 300 years ago by wealthy landowner John Bourchier, the 18th Century hall of the building was a family home before it was used to accommodate aircrews during World War Two.
The trust said it was "one of the most remarkable baroque houses in England with richly carved and finished interiors", which was inspired by Bourchier's visit to Italy.
Alexa Buffey, collections and house manager, said: "We're incredibly excited to welcome visitors back into the hall.
"The recent work has been crucial in preserving the building for future generations and National Trust supporters to enjoy.
"We can't wait to show off its stunning interiors once more."
Final repairs on the north front steps are expected to be completed by the end of July, before an exhibition showcasing the work of 18th Century Italian artist Giovanni Battista Piranesi opens on 16 September.
Much of the funding for the work had come from Ian Reddihough, who left the trust "a generous gift" in his will following his death, the trust said.
