Grassington village celebrates first ever Pride event
- Published
A Yorkshire Dales village is holding its first ever Pride event.
Pride in the Dales takes place in Grassington on Saturday and will feature entertainment and a parade.
The event aimed to celebrate diversity and bring the local community together, organisers said.
The village's Pride festival was an opportunity for those not able to travel to larger Pride events in urban areas to be part of something on their doorstep, they added.
Despite being one of the smallest LGBTQ+ events in the Pride calendar, organisers said it was important to allow people the chance to celebrate "the vibrant spirit of our community".
Joel Summerscales, the event's chairperson, said: "We will encourage anyone who may be struggling on their own journey to know that it's OK to be themselves and embrace it.
"Grassington is a safe, friendly, and diverse village, open to everyone."
The event is being run by a group of volunteers with support from the local community and businesses.
Nearby schools have created banners and props for the parade, with crews from Grassington's fire station lending a hand to put up bunting.
Highlights will include music, games and live performances, with a ticketed party in the evening.
