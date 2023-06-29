Volunteers adapt home for 10-year-old amputee Luke Mortimer
A group of 13 volunteer builders have joined forces to adapt a house for a 10-year-old quadruple amputee in a North Yorkshire village.
Luke Mortimer, from Embsay, lost his limbs to meningitis and sepsis in 2019.
Band of Builders, a construction charity, responded to a call from Luke's father, Adam, to help make large alterations to the family home.
Luke said when the work is finished "there is going to be a night of hugs, beer and pizza".
Luke was seven years old when he and his family were told he would lose both his arms after he contracted meningococcal meningitis and septicaemia.
Within a few days, he had also lost both legs at the knee. Following surgery he spent five months in hospital and then he and his family moved to a bungalow to allow him more independence.
His father, who is a builder, began converting the bungalow himself, but soon realised the project was a big one and decided to ask for help from the charity.
Since 24 June the volunteers, who travelled from all over the UK, have been refitting the bungalow to make Luke's life easier, including rewiring, plastering, installing insulation and putting in a new shower room.
Volunteer John Stewart travelled from Edinburgh to help. "I saw Luke's story and thought why not?" he said.
Fellow volunteer Tom Scott said: "It's nice to see him [Luke] smiling."
Meanwhile his teammate, Jim Greenwood, said: "It's not just about helping, it's about the friends you make. I spend most of my time working alone so it's a good laugh as well."
Christine Mortimer, Luke's mum, said the amount of work the volunteers had done in a week was "incredible".
"It would have taken us a year easily. It's such a massive boost to see the house getting to where we want it to be, especially for Luke," she said.
Adam Mortimer added: "For him to come home get into his room relax with it exactly as he wants will just change things for Luke.
"A big thank you to all the businesses and people who support us, we are very grateful and humbled."
The project is due to be completed on 2 July.
Ahead of that final day Luke said it had been "really nice" of the team to give their time for free and added he wanted to say "a big fat thank you".
