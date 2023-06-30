Driver arrested after cyclist, 71, killed in Thirsk crash
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a cyclist was killed in a crash.
Ian Morris, 71, died after the bike he was riding was involved in a collision with a Ford Focus on the A6055 at the Leeming Lane junction with Stapley Lane in Thirsk on Wednesday afternoon.
He was described by his family as a "loving husband, dad and grandfather".
Police said the car driver was arrested at the scene and they asked for anyone with dash cam footage to get in touch.
In a statement, Mr Morris's family said they were "absolutely devastated" by his death.
"He was a well-known and loved member of the Bedale area who loved both his golfing and cycling," they added.
