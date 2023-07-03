Ripon's historic spa baths' future hanging in the balance
The future of historic swimming baths in Ripon remains uncertain as a deal to purchase the building has stalled.
The Grade II-listed Spa Baths closed in November 2021 after 117 years of service.
It was put on the market by the now-abolished Harrogate Borough Council after a new pool opened in the town.
A preferred bidder was chosen almost two years ago but a deal had not been struck by the time North Yorkshire Council took over the process in April.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, North Yorkshire Council said it was still working towards a sale of the historic baths.
Ripon-based Sterne Properties, which was selected as the preferred bidder by Harrogate Borough Council, has plans to strip out the building to create a new hospitality facility for the city, the LDRS reports.
Ripon City Council had nominated the baths as "an asset of community value", which gave it a window to make a bid but council leader Andrew Williams said it could end up being "very complicated and very risky financially" so it would be backing the Sterne Properties proposals instead.
Purchase 'confidential'
North Yorkshire Council declined to say why the process is taking so long and how much the proposed sale was worth, when asked by LDRS.
Gary Fielding, from North Yorkshire Council, said: "Sterne Properties Ltd was selected as the preferred purchaser for this vacant asset because of its positive plans for the future of the former Ripon Spa Baths site.
"We are continuing to work constructively with Sterne Properties to complete the purchase.
"As it is a commercial transaction, the value and terms of the purchase remain confidential."
Ripon's Spa Baths was the last of its kind to open in England.
The baths were previously put up for sale by Harrogate Borough Council in 2008 with a £3.3m price tag, following the construction of the new Jack Laugher Leisure and Wellness Centre on Dallamires Lanes.
The sale was later withdrawn following a community campaign.
