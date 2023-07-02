Police issue urgent appeal to find missing York girl
Police in North Yorkshire have issued an urgent appeal for help to find a missing teenager from York.
Katie, 15, was reported missing from home by her family on Friday evening.
Police said they believed Katie may have travelled to the Huddersfield area of West Yorkshire by train and that she was likely to be with a teenage boy.
Anyone who has seen Katie, or a girl matching her description, is asked to report it immediately to North Yorkshire Police.
Katie is described as white, 5ft 4in tall and of slim build. She has shoulder-length blonde hair, a nose piercing and a tanned complexion.
The teenager was last seen wearing a red Zanetti coat, black leggings and black and orange trainers.
British Transport Police and West Yorkshire Police are supporting the investigation.
