York's St Michael le Belfrey church set for 'radical' revamp - leaders
- Published
The Grade I listed York church where Guy Fawkes was baptised could double its visitor numbers if plans for a "beautiful and radical" revamp are approved, leaders have said.
St Michael le Belfrey last underwent major works 150 years ago, leaving it in need of "significant investment".
Church leaders said City of York Council had approved the plans, which await final approval from the diocese.
Fawkes was reportedly baptised at the Belfrey, next to York Minster, in 1570.
Project manager Gillian Shepherd said: "We are planning a radical and beautiful transformation of this medieval building which is sustainable for the next 100 years, carefully introducing the best of 21st Century architecture and technology, while preserving our 16th Century church."
Currently, the Belfrey, as it is popularly known, welcomes about 35,000 visitors a year. Leaders want to double that number.
Ms Shepherd added: "For the last 50 years it has been the dream of the leaders and church members to reorder the church.
"Now after five years of consultation... we are excited to be nearing the end of the technical design stage."
City of York Council has granted both listed building and planning permission, confirmed Ms Shepherd.
She said leaders hoped to go out to tender for its main contractor later this year, with construction expected to begin early next year.
The new-look building would offer "a great bookable venue" suitable for training, conferences and events, Ms Shepherd added.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.