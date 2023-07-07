Burger King: Supplier Dovecote Park seeks to build on green belt
A firm which supplies Whoppers to Burger King has applied to expand its factory on greenbelt land.
Dovecote Park claims it has met the "very special circumstances" required to use the land.
The firm is seeking permission to increase the size of a chiller building in the North Yorkshire village of Stapleton.
North Yorkshire Council will consider the application on 11 July.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the company says its current chiller building doesn't meet operational requirements.
The planning committee will consider the scheme following repeated criticism that it puts the interests of big business ahead of the needs of residents or the environment, particularly in the former Selby District area.
National planning policy states the purpose of the green belt is to check the unrestricted sprawl of large built-up areas, safeguard countryside and encourage the recycling of derelict and other urban land.
A planning officer's report to the committee states the proposed development is "inappropriate development within the green belt" which should not be approved except in "very special circumstances".
However, the report goes on to state such circumstances have been demonstrated, "which clearly outweigh the harm to the green belt".
According to the report, planning permission should be granted, subject to conditions and referral to the Secretary of State.
No objections have been received over the proposal, the report states.
Agents for Dovecote Park, which employs about 700 staff at the site and its other plant in Lincolnshire, insisted the extension is required to be in operation by Christmas "to respond to the additional volume required for customers", such as Hello Fresh, Waitrose and Hawksmoor steakhouses.
The firm said the development would create up to six jobs and help support existing jobs.
