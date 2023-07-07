Plane crash near Bagby Airfield prompts emergency response
An aircraft has crashed close to an airfield in North Yorkshire, authorities have confirmed.
Emergency services were called at 19:46 BST on Thursday to reports of an incident involving a plane near Bagby Airfield in Hambleton.
A fire service spokesman said three fire engines and one specialist appliance were deployed from Thirsk, Northallerton and Ripon.
It has not yet been confirmed whether anyone was injured.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service left the scene shortly after 22:00 BST, the spokesperson added.
The duty manager at Bagby Airfield confirmed to the BBC that the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) was investigating.
North Yorkshire Police, the AAIB and Yorkshire Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.
