Former York teacher sentenced for sexually abusing girl
- Published
A former teacher at a private school in York has been given a suspended jail sentence after admitting engaging in sexual activity with a female pupil.
Thomas Marriott, 37, who now lives in Churchstoke near Montgomery, Powys, taught at St Peter's School in Bootham.
He pleaded guilty to two offences of sexual activity with a girl at the school when he was in a position of trust towards her.
Marriott was sentenced at York Crown Court last Wednesday.
He was given a 21-month jail sentence, suspended for 24 months, and was ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years. The offences occurred more than a decade ago, North Yorkshire Police confirmed.
'Unreserved apology'
A spokesman for St Peter's School said: "The safeguarding of our pupils is of paramount importance to us and we will always continue to review and scrutinise our processes.
"All of our staff receive rigorous training, and we work closely with statutory and advisory bodies to ensure that our approaches are thorough and up to date.
"On behalf of St Peter's School, we repeat our full and unreserved apology to Marriott's victim for their suffering while a pupil at St Peter's.
"We offer any support they need and hope that this sentencing will bring them the justice they deserve."
