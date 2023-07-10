Scarborough pedestrians hurt after car mounts pavement
- Published
A car which mounted a pavement in North Yorkshire struck and injured three pedestrians, police have said.
Officers were called to Seamer Road in Scarborough on Friday evening when the red Renault Clio hit three people and a lamppost.
A woman, who was left with "serious injuries", and two men were taken to hospital, a police spokesperson said.
Investigators are appealing for witnesses and any dash cam footage of the 20:30 BST incident.
None of the injuries sustained by the pedestrians, who were all in their 50s, is said to be life-threatening.
The driver, a woman in her 80s, and a passenger were also taken to hospital for treatment of their injuries, which were not considered to be serious.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk