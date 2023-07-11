Ripon tree rescue for dog walker scared by cows
A dog walker who got stuck up a tree while trying to escape a herd of cows in North Yorkshire was rescued by firefighters.
The animals surrounded the woman and her pet as they walked though a field off Ure Bank Terrace in Ripon on Monday.
After being called from the tree at 18:38 BST, fire crews arrived and waved the creatures away.
Before leaving, crews also rescued a vehicle which was stuck in a ditch.
