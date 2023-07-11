Ripon tree rescue for dog walker scared by cows

Cows in a fieldGetty Images
A woman in Ripon was rescued after being surrounded by cows
By Hayley Coyle
BBC News

A dog walker who got stuck up a tree while trying to escape a herd of cows in North Yorkshire was rescued by firefighters.

The animals surrounded the woman and her pet as they walked though a field off Ure Bank Terrace in Ripon on Monday.

After being called from the tree at 18:38 BST, fire crews arrived and waved the creatures away.

Before leaving, crews also rescued a vehicle which was stuck in a ditch.

