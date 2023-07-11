York estate to get new education centre for children and adults
- Published
A new educational centre aimed at giving people "a fair chance of achieving their goals" is to open on a York estate.
The University of York project will see Sanderson House on the Chapelfields estate used as a community space.
Study and play activities would be offered as well as support for adults in the community, officials said.
Councillor Michael Pavlovic said the centre would "help improve educational and social outcomes in the area".
Mr Pavlovic, executive member for communities at City of York Council, said the centre would provide more opportunities "for people to come together in the Chapelfields and Westfield area".
The council has agreed to lease Sanderson House for a five-year period.
University of York Vice-Chancellor, Professor Charlie Jeffery, said staff had met with several schools in the area to "understand the challenges they face".
'New lease of life'
Mr Jeffery said: "By creating programmes of learning we can reduce gaps in attainment and increase progression through the education system, as well as promote life-long learning and training."
Rod Sims, headteacher of York High School, said the project, which is due to open by the end of October, would make "generational change through a long-term commitment to providing facilities, services and activities that the Chapelfields area needs".
A university spokesperson said the project team would work with the community on a new look for the centre, giving Sanderson House "a new lease of life", and would develop programmes to "inform and entertain people across a range of age groups".
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.