In pictures: The Great Yorkshire Show 2023
More than 130,000 people have attended the Great Yorkshire Show at the Showground in Harrogate.
The four-day event, which started on Tuesday, featured exhibitions and displays of agriculture, farming and food and drink.
One of the highlights are the competitions to crown the champion cattle, sheep, pigs and horses.
The show has been running since 1838, with this year marking the 164th time the event has been held.
There have been cancellations in the past for world wars, foot and mouth outbreaks, bad weather and the Covid pandemic in 2020.
Early shows were held across the county until a permanent site was built in Harrogate in 1951.
The event is run by the Yorkshire Agricultural Society a registered charity working to support and promote the farming industry.
This year a "Sheep to Chic" fashion show was held highlighting designs made from British wool.
