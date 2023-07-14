Escrick crash: Motorcyclist dies after van collision
A motorcyclist has died after a crash near a North Yorkshire village.
A red Yamaha R6 motorbike and a black Ford Transit van collided on Stillingfleet Road, off the A19 near Escrick, at around 20:25 BST on Thursday, police said.
A 59-year-old man who was riding the motorcycle died at the scene.
North Yorkshire Police has asked anyone who witnessed the crash or saw the vehicles before the collision to contact officers.
