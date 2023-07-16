Major fire ravages disused hotel in Scarborough
- Published
A major fire has ravaged a disused hotel in Scarborough.
At its height, 50 firefighters were tackling the blaze which broke out at the derelict Marine Residence hotel in Belmont Road at about 01:00 BST.
The fire service said neighbouring properties were evacuated as a precaution and residents urged to keep windows and doors closed due to smoke.
Police closed Ramshill Road and Belmont Road to allow emergency services to work on the scene.
