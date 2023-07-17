North Yorkshire stately home to be converted into hotel
- Published
Plans to convert a Grade I listed stately home in North Yorkshire into a hotel have been approved.
Denton Hall, which is near Ilkley and dates back to 1778, is owned by Denton Park Holdings Ltd.
Plans to convert it into a 28-bedroom hotel, with a restaurant, bar, games room and gym for guests, were approved by North Yorkshire Council last week.
A former stables and coach house will also be converted into four suites as part of the plans.
The building's owner warned at a public consultation event last year that without the ability to raise more income, the building would risk falling into disrepair.
"Also of particular public benefit is that changing the use to a hotel will allow the public access into Denton Hall for the first time so that everyone has the opportunity to appreciate the significance of the heritage assets," planning documents said.
The building, which has been used for corporate events and weddings, is part of a 2,500-acre estate that includes working farms, mature woodlands, lakes, moorlands, a deer park and grouse enclosures, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
