Professor Sir Chris Whitty to receive honorary degree from University of York
- Published
The UK's Chief Medical Advisor is to receive an honorary degree from the University of York.
Professor Sir Chris Whitty, who was a key player in the UK's response to the coronavirus pandemic, is among 10 well known figures to be honoured.
Other recipients include politician and former Lord Mayor of Sheffield Magid Magid, playwright David Edgar and historian William Dalrymple.
The honorary degrees will be handed out at ceremonies between 18 and 22 July.
Sir Chris became a household name during the Covid pandemic, appearing regularly at Downing Street media briefings.
He was knighted in the New Year's Honour list and has also received honorary degrees from the University of Plymouth and the Northumbria University.
Before becoming chief medical officer, he was chief scientific adviser at the Department of Health and Social Care and head of the National Institute for Health and Social Care Research.
He also undertook research on malaria and other infectious diseases in Africa and Asia as well as the UK.
Mr Magid hit the headlines when he became Sheffield's first Green Party mayor and its youngest at 29 before going on to represent Yorkshire and the Humber as an MEP.
The Somali-British activist is the author of The Art of Disruption: A Manifesto For Real Change and founder of Union of Justice, a pan-European organisation dedicated to racial justice and climate justice.
The other eight recipients are:
- David Edgar - playwright
- William Dalrymple - historian and author
- Alex Mahon - chief executive of Channel 4
- Gillian Moore - former director of music and performing arts at Southbank Centre
- Sanjoy Roy - an entrepreneur of the arts
- Professor Amilra de Silva - a pioneer in the fields of photophysics and photochemistry
- Professor Sibylle Günter - scientific director and chair of the Directorate of the Max Planck Institute for Plasma Physics
- Denise Jagger - pro-chancellor and chair of council at the University of York,
All 10 are due to receive their honorary degrees during graduation ceremonies at the University's Central Hall.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.