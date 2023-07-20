Selby and Ainsty by-election: Polls open for voters
- Published
Polling stations have opened in a by-election for Selby and Ainsty's next MP, with 13 candidates vying for the seat.
The election was called after the former Conservative MP Nigel Adams stood down, shortly after Boris Johnson and Nadine Dorries also announced their resignations as MPs.
Polls opened across Selby and Ainsty at 07:00 BST and will close at 22:00.
Counting will take place overnight with a result expected early on Friday.
Voters will need to provide photo ID in order to cast their ballot.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.