Extra £1m for creation of new North Yorkshire and York Combined Authority
A further £1m will be put towards the creation of a new mayoral combined authority for North Yorkshire and York.
Under the region's devolution deal, the York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority will be created in November.
It will oversee major projects including transport, education and housing schemes, and led by a mayor who is due to be elected in May 2024.
Councillors also discussed options for the combined authority's new logo at a devolution meeting.
North Yorkshire Council and York Council have already spent £582,000 on establishing the combined authority, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Nick Edwards, from North Yorkshire Council, speaking on behalf of the chief finance officer for the devolution deal, said: "If for any reason the combined authority does not proceed, the financial risks of the implementation costs rest equally with North Yorkshire and York councils."
But he said the organisation would bring benefits for the region.
"The combined authority will receive significant funding when it is established, funding which is on top of any specific project funding, from November 1, if that is the set-up date," he said.
This will include extra grants of around £10m in 2023 and £19.5m in the 2024 to 2025 financial year, he added.
