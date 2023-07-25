Tributes paid to pilot who died in Bagby plane crash
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a 21-year-old pilot who died in a plane crash in North Yorkshire.
Harvey Dunmore was killed when the light aircraft he was flying crashed near Bagby Airfield in Hambleton on 6 July at around 19:45 BST.
An inquest into his death has opened at North Yorkshire Coroner's Court.
Mr Dunmore was described as "a great friend to all" with a "limitless" talent in a statement from an aviation firm based at the airfield.
North Yorkshire Police said it did not believe anyone else was on board the plane at the time of crash.
A spokesperson for the Air Accidents Investigation Branch said it was examining the "fatal accident involving a twin engine light aircraft".
Following a memorial service for Mr Dunmore at Kirkleatham Crematorium, near Redcar, on 21 July, company WF Aviation released a tribute to their "good friend and colleague".
"His talent was limitless and not many young lads could achieve what he had at the young age of 21," they said.
"He was a one-man wonder who could do multiple tasks at once, applied himself with vigour and enthusiasm to anything he started, and never gave up.
"He was reliable, a great friend to all, and always thinking of others."
They added: "His passion and enthusiasm for aviation was infectious. His sudden exit from the world has left a large hole in many of our lives."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.