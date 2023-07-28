Man rescued after being injured by falling rocks in Whitby
- Published
A man injured by rocks falling from a cliff on a North Yorkshire beach was rescued by the coastguard.
Emergency services were called to the beach in Whitby on Thursday afternoon.
Rocks had fallen from the "very wet cliff tops" and hurt the man's leg, leaving him unable to walk, an HM Coastguard spokesperson said.
The organisation urged people to be careful while walking along cliff top routes or on the beaches below as the rocks could be unstable.
Coastguard officers helped care for the man on the beach for several hours until improving weather meant the helicopter was able to lift him to safety.
"As we come into a busy period of visitors to our coastal towns, we ask people be aware of the continual dangers surrounding our cliffs, both from the cliff tops and bottom routes along the beaches," a statement from Whitby Coastguard said.
"Do avoid walking directly below the cliffs as they are very unstable with constant weather erosion and please do not let children (or adults!) attempt to climb or scramble up them."
