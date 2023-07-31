Man attacked by two teenagers in Sleights
A man in his sixties has been attacked by two teenagers in a village near Whitby.
The man was walking along Coach Road in Sleights at about 20:10 BST on 21 July when two boys threw what was believed to be a brick at him.
North Yorkshire Police said the man was left with pain in his hand but did not need medical assistance at the time.
The boys were believed to be about 14 to 15 years old, the force added.
One of them was described as tall, with dark hair, crew-cut hair and wearing a bright blue hoodie.
The other boy was blond and dressed in a grey hoodie and blue jeans.
Anyone with information should contact North Yorkshire Police.
