Eco-friendly retirement homes planned for Kirk Hammerton
- Published
A proposed development of 61 retirement homes in a North Yorkshire village will be carbon neutral, the company behind the scheme has said.
Energy for the homes at Kirk Hammerton, between Harrogate and York, would come from solar panels and heat pumps.
Developers SageHaus said the properties were needed due to an increasing number of over 65s in the area.
North Yorkshire Council has not set a date to consider the planning application.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the company claimed there were 4,916 people over the age of 65 in the wider area and the homes would help meet "significant demand".
The one, two and three-bedroom properties would be built on Station Road by the A59 junction.
Qualified care staff would work in a community building, which would also include social space for residents, and plans indicate two allotments for residents to use.
SageHaus said it wanted to offer older people living in rural areas "suitable retirement and care options".
Using solar panels and heat pumps along with efficient lighting should, the company said, deliver 100% of the electricity required for the site.
Modular homes, built in a factory, rather than traditional construction would also cut emissions.
This would ensure its homes were "net carbon zero with minimal impact on the environment", it added.
The application follows a previous plan for 55 units which was withdrawn earlier this year.
