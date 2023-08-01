Hundreds object to Ripon Cathedral expansion plans
More than 800 people have signed a petition aimed at blocking a £6m expansion plan at Ripon Cathedral.
The works will involve cutting down 11 mature trees and remove a green space from the city, say protestors.
The extension, in Minster Gardens, will house a choir school, cafe, toilets and disabled access and will "hugely enhance" the area, says the Dean.
The Cathedral has argued that 14 trees would be planted round the development - and a further 300 at Studley Royal.
Plans for the two-storey annexe were submitted in December and have been backed by Historic England, as well as the Cathedrals Fabric Commission for England
But signatories to the petition believe felling 11 mature trees, including a veteran beech tree, will have a negative impact on the environment.
Jenni Holman, who organised the petition - along with others - "fundamentally disagrees" with the plans.
She said any newly-planted trees will fail to compensate for the loss of those 11 mature trees and a "beautiful green space" where people can "sit and quietly enjoy".
"I shouldn't need to explain the importance of trees now!" said Ms Holman.
"The area in question is a beautiful green space in a built-up area and climatically, it is not good to create more hard-surface areas," she said.
"It contains a beautiful memorial garden too."
'Disappointed'
The Dean of Ripon said it is "disingenuous" to suggest the plans would "take away green space from the city".
"In fact, it is adding to the usable green space in the area, and landscaping will flow into the memorial garden," said the Very Reverend John Dobson.
"We are really disappointed with how this petition has been positioned as we feel that it is not representative of the plans submitted."
He added: "No one takes a decision to cut down a tree lightly, but we believe this new development will bring a wide range of benefits to the city."
The cathedral currently welcomes 100,000 visitors a year, which it argues could increase by 33% if the expansion went ahead.
Ms Holman said that the petition can still be signed - at a shop called Karma on Kirkgate - and she hopes to attract up to 1,000 names.
Councillors from North Yorkshire Councils Skipton and Ripon planning committee are expected to consider the application later this year.