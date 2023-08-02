Historic Red Tower in York city walls to reopen
- Published
An historic tower which forms part of York's city walls is to reopen after repair works to its roof.
Conservation work has been completed at the medieval Red Tower, near Foss Islands Road, and nearby sections of the city walls, the council said.
Activities will take place at the tower on 12 and 13 August to celebrate the reopening of the site.
Councillor Jo Coles said the work would "safeguard the future of one of York's most historic buildings".
Built at the end of the 15th Century, the Red Tower is the only brick tower in the walls, according to Historic England.
It marks the end of the city walls on the edge of an "impassable swamp", according to a plaque at the site.
The tower has undergone a number of restorations and is now used as a community hub.
Ms Coles, executive member for health, wellbeing and adult social care, said: "York's city walls are the most complete and finest in England, making them one of our most treasured historical assets.
"That is why it is incredibly important that we continue to maintain and repair the walls, so we can all enjoy them for many years to come."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.