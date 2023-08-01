Witness appeal after Leeds biker killed in Gilling East collision
A motorcyclist from Leeds was killed when his bike collided with a car in North Yorkshire, police have said.
The man, in his 50s, died as a result of the crash between his Honda CBR and a silver Vauxhall Agila on the B1363 at Green Hill, Gilling East, near York on Saturday.
The crash was closed for more than eight hours after the crash at 18:30 BST.
Police have appealed for witnesses or dash cam footage to get in touch.
The man's family have been informed and are receiving support from the North Yorkshire force.
