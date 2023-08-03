York to get its first Rabbi in 800 years
York is to get its first Rabbi since the Jews were expelled from England in the 13th Century.
The city's Liberal Jewish Community has appointed Californian Rabbi Dr Elisheva Salamo.
The community, which formed in 2014, said it was the next step to "bring Judaism back" to the city.
Rabbi Dr Salamo has previously served as a Rabbi, teacher and youth leader in the US, South Africa and Switzerland.
She said it was an "honour and a privilege" to help rebuild what was once one of England's "most vibrant Jewish communities.
"I look forward to meeting our current members and anyone with an interest in a Jewish journey."
In 1190, York was the scene of one of the worst antisemitic attacks in England which saw about 150 members of the Jewish community killed.
Jewish massacre in York
Jews first came to England from France after the Norman Conquest and many were involved in money lending, which Christians were banned from.
However, by the 12th Century there was growing hostility to the community, which was protected by the Crown.
It reached its head at the coronation of Richard I in 1189, when resentment and rising taxes to help fund the Crusades saw violent riots, which spread across the country in the months which followed.
In March 1190, the Jewish community in York fearing for their safety sought protection in the castle (now Clifford's Tower).
Though promised safe passage if they consented to be baptised, running low on food and water many chose to take their own and their families lives after setting fire to their possessions.
The few who accepted the choice of baptism and left were murdered by the mob, who then marched on the Minster to destroy the records of any debts they owed Jewish moneylenders.
In 1290 Edward I expelled all Jews from England by an edict that was only overturned by Oliver Cromwell in 1657.
Source: English Heritage
York's Liberal Jewish Community is part of the progressive movement within Judaism and said the Rabbi's appointment marked a "major step forward in its development".
The Rabbi will work part-time initially, but the organisation hope to raise further funds to support a full-time post.
Co-founder and head of the Rabbinic search committee, Ben Rich, said: "With York's unique history, this is a very significant moment not just for local Jews but nationally and internationally.
"I hope that the whole Jewish community and its allies across the globe will want to help us on the next step of this incredible journey to bring Judaism back to this ancient and most beautiful of cities."
