Whitby Lobster Hatchery visitor centre nears opening
A scheme aiming to replenish lobster stocks off the North Yorkshire coast is set to open a visitor centre in Whitby.
The Whitby Lobster Hatchery aims to rear 100,000 juveniles each year to replace the number of adult lobsters caught annually by the town's fishing boat crews.
It develops eggs within its hatchery, eliminating early risks and increasing larval survival by up to 50%.
It is hoped the centre, showcasing its work, will open by the end of August.
Despite lobsters producing up to 20,000 eggs per cycle, only 1% of the larvae actually survive in the wild, the hatchery said.
The site takes in female lobsters carrying eggs, keeps the young apart to stop them attacking each other and releases them in the North Sea after two months.
Concerns about lobster numbers were recently raised after a mass die-off of marine life between Hartlepool and Whitby in late 2021.
An expert panel's report previously concluded "a novel pathogen was the most likely" cause of the deaths.
But campaigners and many fisherman say dredging - which is done routinely on the River Tees - released a chemical that is toxic to shellfish.
An unused section of Whitby's fish market on Pier Road is set to be turned into the Marine Discovery Centre to allow visitors the opportunity to learn about the hatchery process.
Joe Redfern, who started the hatchery in 2021, said a recent funding boost from Yorkshire Coast BID meant the centre would be able to open to the public shortly.
"We've been working towards this goal for a long time, so it's amazing to have finally reached it with their support," he said.
"The work is firmly under way in the visitor centre and we are excited to open our doors soon to give people chance to see our lobsters and other inspiring local sea life."
