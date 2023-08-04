Topcliffe: Residents hit out at Yorkshire Water over raw sewage smells
Residents in a North Yorkshire villagers have said a water company has failed to act to prevent raw sewage coming up through their drains.
One resident in Topcliffe, near Thirsk, said the smell inside his home was so "repulsive" he had to go outside on occasion.
The parish council said Yorkshire Water had taken no effective action in over a decade to address the problem.
The company said work to upgrade the pumping station would begin next week,
Resident Andrew Eckersley said he and his neighbours suffered the stench of raw sewage, every time the water firm pumped out its sewage holding tank, which could be several times a week.
"The smells have got worse and worse since Yorkshire Water took ownership of the pumping station about ten years ago," he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"They've spent no money on it and given every reason under the sun for the smells, but have never sorted the issue."
On one occasion the smell had been so "repulsive" Mr Eckersley said he had been unable to remain at home and had "stood outside in the rain instead".
The parish council said it had received numerous apologies from Yorkshire Water about the issue.
Chairman Jamie Moores said those had come with a promise the situation would be addressed, followed by a "failure to act".
"I do not find this acceptable at all - Yorkshire Water is treating its customers with contempt."
A spokesperson for the firm said they "understood how distressing odours from the sewer network can be" and since being contacted about the issue had tried to keep residents updated on progress.
They said Yorkshire Water had also implemented a range of measures, which included "flushing the rising main and chlorine dosing, to alleviate the odour problems".
The company confirmed investigation work to begin the process of upgrading the pumping station would begin next week.
