Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal improvement plans submitted
Multimillion-pound plans to improve a World Heritage Site in North Yorkshire have been submitted.
The £3.5m proposals for the Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal estate, near Ripon, would focus on the historic water garden, the National Trust said.
The plans would improve accessibility and enable the story of the 18th Century garden to be better told, the trust added.
If approved, the project is expected to be completed by 2025.
The National Trust said the existing space was "confusing to navigate" and could be an "underwhelming and often frustrating" experience for visitors.
New visitor facilities, including accessible toilets, an enhanced café and a space to share the story of the water gardens, would be created, the trust said.
Historical sightlines to the Georgian water garden, which was designed by John Aislabie, would also be restored.
Justin Scully, general manager of Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal, said it had been a long-term ambition to improve the area.
"Crucially, it means we can create a place for our visitors to learn more about the fascinating history of Studley Royal, its international significance and our role in caring for it, while simultaneously having a more enjoyable and accessible experience."
Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal
Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal attracts more than 400,000 visitors a year.
It includes the ruins of a 12th Century abbey and the landscaped Georgian water garden with statues and follies.
The site also features a Victorian gothic church, the Elizabethan Fountains Hall and a medieval deer park.
It was acquired by the National Trust in 1983 and was designated a World Heritage Site by Unesco in 1986.
Source: National Trust
The National Trust said to deliver the improvements, the new facilities would become part of the pay-to-enter area of the estate.
A separate planning application would be made to create a refreshment kiosk at the deer park car park to serve people who did not wish to purchase an entry ticket.
The visitor centre, which is located closer to Fountains Abbey, would continue to be the main entrance for the site and parking there was free of charge, the trust said.
The £3.5m planned investment is in addition to the £1m the organisation spends on the property each year.
The plans for these improvements were first presented in 2019 during a public consultation, but the project was paused during the Covid-19 pandemic.
North Yorkshire Council has not yet set a date to consider the planning application.
