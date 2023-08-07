York blue badges: Survey launched on plan to overturn ban
- Published
Plans to reverse a ban on blue badge parking in York city centre will be put to the public in a new survey.
The ban on disabled parking in pedestrianised areas was introduced in 2021 to make way for bollards designed to deter hostile vehicle attacks.
York Council's new Labour leader said halting the ban was a "top priority" after the group took control in May.
Residents are invited to have their say on how the changes are made through a consultation launched on Monday.
The survey asks people to agree, disagree or say they "don't know" in relation to five statements.
These include the assertion that the council should revert to the blue badge accessibility measures that were in place before November 2021.
Respondents are also asked their opinion on the need to suspend blue badge parking during some events, such as the city's Christmas market.
The council said that if there was any "security risk intelligence, the police will have the power to lock down all access to the city centre" under counter-terrorism rules.
City of York Council Leader Claire Douglas said: "We have given an urgent instruction to officers to start the process that will restore blue badge holders' access to the city centre."
The blue badge ban was introduced by the former Liberal Democrat and Green coalition and prompted an outcry from disability campaigners and even attracted the attention of York-born actress Dame Judi Dench.
Councillor Katie Lomas, executive member for finance, performance, major projects and equalities, said the council was "determined to properly involve" all those affected in the decisions.
A letter will be sent to all blue badge holders in the city, inviting them to take part in the survey.
Ms Lomas said: "We are not going to repeat the mistakes of the past and simply try to impose solutions on residents.
"We know it wasn't just the decision that was wrong. The way it was done was wrong too."
The council said the survey was an "initial phase of consultation" and would close on 18 September.
Senior councillors will then make a decision on the steps the authority needs to take to restore blue badge access.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.