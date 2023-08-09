Star Inn fire: Man charged over fire at Michelin-starred pub
A 28-year-old man has been charged with arson following a blaze at a Michelin-starred restaurant.
The Star Inn, a 14th Century pub in Harome, North Yorkshire, was badly damaged in the fire on 24 November 2021.
Officers said the man, from Helmsley, had been charged with arson with recklessness as to whether property would be destroyed or life endangered.
He will appear before Scarborough Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Nine fire crews battled for hours to bring the blaze at the pub under control as flames ripped through the building's 4ft (1.2m) deep straw roof and destroyed much of its supporting frame.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue confirmed at the time everyone in the pub got out safely.
