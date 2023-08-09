Ripon gas cylinder blast fire kills about 70 pheasants

firefighters and a fire engine
The gas cylinder fire damaged the pheasant sheds and left 70 birds dead, firefighters said

About 70 pheasants have died in a fire after gas cylinders exploded at a site in North Yorkshire.

Firefighters were called to a property in Aldfield, near Ripon, at about 11:30 BST on Tuesday where five propane cylinders were ablaze.

The flames spread to pheasant sheds nearby and many of the birds died, according to the fire service.

Crews from Ripon, Knaresborough and Harrogate tackled the blaze, North Yorkshire Fire Service said.

