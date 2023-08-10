Whitby swing bridge to undergo £200,000 improvement works
Whitby's historic swing bridge is to be "future-proofed" at a cost of £200,000.
North Yorkshire Council said the road surface would be replaced and pedestrian footpaths widened as part of upgrades to the 1908 structure.
Work will start on 2 October with the 75ft (22m) bridge closed for two weeks and a shuttle bus service operating to transport people from one side of the town to the other.
Maintenance work on the bridge's mechanics will also be carried out.
Keane Duncan, the council's executive member for highways and transport, said: "We're carrying out essential maintenance and improvement works to the bridge's mechanics, ensuring it remains in good working order.
"We are also widening the footpaths to improve public safety during weekends and summer holidays when the bridge can get very crowded.
"These upcoming works will not only future-proof the bridge, but enhance the experience of glorious Whitby for both visitors and locals."
The council said the work had been scheduled to take pace outside of the busy tourist season, but urged people to familiarise themselves with the diversion and plan their journeys in advance.
The bridge will remain open for boats to pass in and out of the harbour during the work.
