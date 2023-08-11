Catterick cops pay 'special treat' visit to crimefighting fan Lance
North Yorkshire Police officers have paid a surprise visit to a disabled man who has always hoped to join the force.
Lance, 31, from Catterick, had previously told officers his life's ambition was to become a crimefighter.
However, his disabilities, which include cerebral palsy and epilepsy, had prevented him pursuing his dream.
As part of the visit, Sgt Paul Cording gave Lance the opportunity to sit in one of the force's newest BMWs and operate its siren and blue lights.
The visit followed a chance meeting at Catterick Summer Fete between Lance and North Yorkshire Police's local neighbourhood policing team.
Lance was introduced to PCSO Nicole Randall and PC Lisa Recchia and he told them all about his keen interest in the police.
Spurred on by the encounter, they organised what the North Yorkshire force called a "special treat" visit involving Sgt Cording, who stars in Channel 5's Traffic Cops series.
During their visit PCSO Randall, PC Recchia and Sgt Cording answered many of Lance's questions about the job and he was even given his very own uniform.
Lance's mum, Marion, said: "Ever since he was a young boy, he has always had a fascination with the police and constantly told me he was going to be a police officer.
"When we're out and about, he uses a toy walkie-talkie to report all the naughty motorists.
"He's even informed me he's going to marry a police lady so he can join the force."
She added: "My son sadly will never be able to join the police because of all his disabilities, but his passion is paramount."
Lance was also presented with a framed North Yorkshire Police crest by the officers.
Supt Alex Butterfield, the force's head of specialist operations, said he was "delighted" to hear about the visit.
"Nicole, Lisa and Paul were honoured to be able to organise this special occasion for such a courageous and inspirational person," he said.
"We strive to be at the heart of the communities that we serve, so it was our pleasure to be able to surprise this keen advocate for the force.
"From all of us here at North Yorkshire Police, Thank you for the support, Lance."
