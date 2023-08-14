Star Inn fire: Man in court over blaze at Michelin-starred pub
A man has appeared in court charged with starting a fire which caused more than £2m of damage to a well-known Michelin-starred restaurant.
The blaze ripped through the Star Inn, a 14th Century pub in Harome, North Yorkshire, on 24 November 2021.
At Scarborough Magistrates' Court, 28-year-old Charles Birkett spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth during a brief hearing on Monday.
He was bailed until his next appearance at York Crown Court on 18 September.
Mr Birkett, from Helmsley, was not asked to enter a plea to the charge of arson with recklessness as to whether property would be destroyed or life endangered during the hearing.
His solicitor Damien Morrison indicated that he would be pleading not guilty, the hearing heard.
Nine fire crews battled for hours to bring the blaze at the pub under control, with the building's 4ft (1.2m) deep straw roof catching fire.
Much of its supporting frame was also destroyed, with everyone who was in the pub at the time getting out safely.
The inn, which regularly features in lists of the best restaurants and gastropubs, was rebuilt and reopened on the anniversary of the fire in 2022.
