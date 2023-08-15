Yorkshire Dales to get own Monopoly board
A new version of the board game Monopoly is to be based on the Yorkshire Dales, it has been revealed.
Members of the public have been invited to vote for 30 Dales landmarks to feature on the customised board.
Manufacturers Winning Moves UK said the National Park was chosen ahead of other contenders, including the Amazon Rainforest and the Grand Canyon.
The game would also feature Community Chest and Chance cards customised to the local area, they said.
The number of famous landmarks and the level of tourist appeal of the Yorkshire Dales were factors in it being chosen for the next edition, a spokesperson said.
'Spoiled for choices'
John Keen-Tomlinson from Winning Moves, said: "We are very excited by the challenge of putting this unique board for the Yorkshire Dales together."
He said the public would also help decide on the design of the playing pieces.
A pair of walking boots might replace the boot, with a bicycle, a slab of drystone wall and a slice of Wensleydale cheese being used for other pieces, he added.
The game's designers said famous landmarks featured on the board could include the Ribblehead Viaduct, Buttertubs Pass, Jervaulx Abbey and Skipton Castle.
Mr Keen-Tomlinson said: "With crown jewels like Bolton Abbey and Malham Cove we expect to be wonderfully spoiled for choices producing this edition."
Nominations for landmarks, customised cards and tokens featured in the game would close on 31 August, a spokesperson said.
Monopoly was first released in the US in 1935. It is expected the Yorkshire Dales version will be available to buy from May 2024.
