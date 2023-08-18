North Yorkshire cricketer, 61, heading to Canada to play for England
- Published
A man in his 60s is swapping his usual North Yorkshire cricket team for a place in an England squad.
Kevin Watson, 61, is part of the 14-strong England Seniors side taking part in the Canada Masters.
England begin with a warm-up game at Niagara Falls and are taking part along with Australia, the US and Canada.
Mr Watson, who recently bowled against Australia, said wearing the England blazer was what dreams were made of "especially at this age".
Mr Watson, from Lofthouse in West Yorkshire, began playing cricket when he joined East Ardsley juniors at the age of 15.
He is captain of county side Yorkshire Seniors and recently enjoyed one of the highlights of his long career, by captaining the England A team against Australia in The Grey Ashes.
"That is right up there with everything I've done in cricket," he said.
'Over the moon'
Mr Watson, who flies out to North America later, said: "I absolutely cant wait to get there.
"We have a warm-up game on Saturday and the tournament begins on Tuesday."
He said four games in five days would be "tough", especially in temperatures of about 27C (81F).
But added: "At 61 to be in a position where you get the opportunity to represent your country abroad, I'm absolutely over the moon."
