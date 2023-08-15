Hemingbrough: Boys who shot pigeon to build bird box to say sorry
Two boys who shot a pigeon before punching it to death will make a bird box to say sorry, police have said.
Officers said the incident caused "a lot of upset" in the North Yorkshire village of Hemingbrough in June.
The boys, aged 12 and 15, admitted killing the bird, telling police the bird was killed "to end its suffering" after being hit by a slingshot.
Both will avoid criminal charges by attending a "positive diversionary course", North Yorkshire Police said.
As part of the course they will be required to carry out work for local wildlife projects, learn about wildlife and the law, and construct a bird box for the local community.
Insp Martin Wedgwood said: "We know the incident caused a lot of upset locally and the boys have shown true remorse for what they did.
"The course, developed by the RSPCA, is designed to prevent children from being criminalised, to help them understand the consequences of their actions and for them to make a positive contribution to the community."
Geoff Edmond, lead wildlife officer for the RSPCA, said staff worked with the force to ensure the case was "dealt with appropriately".
He said: "The RSPCA is committed to developing programmes and resources that raise awareness of animal sentience and the consequences of cruelty and abuse which can be delivered by youth offending teams and probation or community police."
He added the number of reported attacks on wildlife using weapons such as slingshots, crossbows and airguns was increasing.
