York GP surgery closes for good due to staffing issues
- Published
A village GP surgery has closed permanently due to staffing issues.
The Stockton-on-the-Forest surgery, near York, closed temporarily last year due to staff shortages, with a warning issued it might never reopen.
The Haxby Group, which runs five other surgeries in the area, said the surgery would now remain closed. Patients have been moved to other surgeries.
"Despite our greatest efforts, we can no longer continue to provide a service...," it said.
"We understand that the closure of this surgery is disappointing, but this does not mean a reduction in the total number of appointments we offer," the group said.
"Clinically appropriate home visits will also continue as normal."
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the group said patients would still be able to access medical care, with the nearest group surgery three miles away in Huntington.
However, Cllr Andrew Hollyer, who represents the Haxby ward, said: "Every week I speak to residents in our area who tell me they've struggled to get an appointment with their GP or an NHS dentist.
"Closures such as this can only increase the pressure on York's remaining GP surgeries, many of which already have unacceptably long waiting times for appointments."
In January. the Haxby Group reported struggling to recruit receptionists amid a rise in abuse from patients.
It said it had only half the receptionists it needed to run its six surgeries in York.
