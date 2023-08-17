Seb Mitchell: Teen fatally stabbed after glass frame smashed - court
A 17-year-old boy was fatally stabbed at a house in Harrogate in a row over a smashed glass frame, a jury has heard.
Seb Mitchell died in hospital on 21 February, two days after he was injured during a gathering of five teenagers at a house in the town.
A trial heard a 16-year-old boy took a knife from the kitchen, with Seb stabbed once in the chest.
Leeds Crown Court heard the boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, denies his murder.
On Thursday morning, the trial heard Seb was stabbed on the left side of his chest, causing a "catastrophic haemorrhage".
He was taken to Harrogate District Hospital for treatment and was later transferred for further medical help in Leeds, where he was pronounced dead.
The court watched a recorded police interview with a female witness who was in the house when Seb was fatally injured.
The teenage witness said she had gone upstairs to use the bathroom when she and another girl heard a "large bang and shattering glass" downstairs, coming from where three teenage boys were stood.
She came downstairs to see the murder accused on the floor, with the boy beginning to act in a "very aggressive" manner.
The murder accused was told by Seb that it was "only a bit of glass" and to "stop messing about", the witness told police.
But the witness then saw a knife in the accused's hand, "jabbing and prodding" towards Seb.
The group ended up standing in a circle while in the living room, with others attempting to calm the situation.
The witness added: "We were trying to stop him but realistically we couldn't get anywhere with that."
The witness briefly left the room just before Seb was stabbed, she told police, and returned to find Seb lying on a sofa with "blood coming down" his chest.
The trial continues.
