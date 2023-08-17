Ukrainian twins' A-level success at Harrogate college
Twin sisters from Ukraine have achieved top A-level grades at a Yorkshire college despite fearing for their family's safety back home.
Diana and Sofiia Shypovych managed a combined five grade A*s and one grade A at Harrogate Ladies' College.
The teenagers, who are from Cherkasy, joined the college in September 2021 as boarding pupils, leaving behind their parents in Ukraine.
They said they were "delighted" at their A-level success.
Russia invaded Ukraine just a few months after the sisters joined the school, aged 16.
"It was difficult being away from my family, but school really helped me," Sofiia said.
Diana, who alongside her sister helped to raise funds for those affected by the war, said she was delighted with her results.
However, she told the BBC it had been "really difficult" at times, especially when she was not in lessons and had time to read the news and think about her friends and family back home.
But, despite everything that had happened in Ukraine, she said school had given both her and her sister a lot of confidence.
The sisters, who chose to return to Ukraine after graduating from the Harrogate school earlier in the summer, celebrated their results alongside their family.
Their mother, Iana Shypovych, said she was thrilled.
"When our then 16-year old daughters left Ukraine to study in Harrogate we were a little worried about how they would adapt to living so far away from home, but our concerns never came true.
"When the war broke out, we were truly grateful they were safe and being cared for," she added.
Harrogate Ladies' College principal Sylvia Brett paid tribute to the sisters.
"We're incredibly proud of all of our pupils, but Sofiia and Diana deserve special recognition for the circumstances under which they've been studying for the last two years," she said.
"They are truly remarkable young women who always looked out for others in school and organised events such as the Ukraine Cultural Day to help us all understand and support their country."
Diana and Sofiia said they now both hoped to study psychology at university.
