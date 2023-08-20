Helmsley pub to be temporary post office
A pub and hotel in a North Yorkshire market town is to be the temporary base for a post office.
The Black Swan Inn, in Hemsley, will offer a counter service three days a week from 22 August.
The town's post office was based in the Costcutter store but both closed without notice in August 2022.
The pub, which is owned by the Inn Collection Group, said it was "delighted" to help restore "a vital service" to the town.
The sudden closure of Helmsley's post office in 2022 prompted concerns from residents and businesses and more than 1,300 people signed a petition calling for its return.
Black Swan general manager Mark Wright said: "We're delighted that we have been able to provide a home for a service so vital to so many members of our community and look forward to its first day back next week."
'Sorely missed'
North Yorkshire councillor for the area George Jabbour said everyone had worked "tirelessly" to come up with a temporary solution, though it is hoped a permanent post office can eventually be re-established.
"The post office counter has now been delivered to its new home at the Black Swan Hotel and is already set up to ensure that the first transactions will be processed smoothly on the opening day," Mr Jabbour said.
The Post Office said it was "delighted" a solution had been found as it was aware how "sorely missed" the branch had been.
The Black Swan dates from the 15th Century and was bought by the Inn Collection Group in January 2020.
